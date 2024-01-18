Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Is Canceled And We Are Not ‘OK’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae’s “Rap Sh!t” has been canceled, and a lot of people aren’t happy about it. With the cancellation news dropping earlier today, fans have flocked to social media comment sections, friend group chats, and Twitter/X feeds voicing support for the Black women-centered show. Launched in July 2022 by Issa and executive producer Syreeta Singleton for HBO Max, the show ran for two seasons.

“Rap Sh!t” was Issa’s first scripted show since culture favorite, “Insecure.” The original content told the story of Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (“Love & Hip Hop: Miami’s” KaMillion).

Shawna was a struggling femcee who yearned for the stage but didn’t like the state of hip-hop music. Though she encountered brief viral fame, she couldn’t get a break and worked at a Miami hotel to make ends meet.

Soon, Shawna would reunite with her former high school friend Mia, the definition of a hustler. While dropping content on Only Fans from time to time, Mia is a mom, makeup artist, and social media influencer. On a whim, the two drop a live video on Mia’s page. Shawna freestyles using Mia’s mantra, “Seduce and Scheme,” and the rap duo and show was born.

Rap Sh!t told the story of Black sisterhood and real support

Like many projects Issa touches, “Rap Sh!t” went beyond evening entertainment. It was more than just another show with Black actors that told Black stories. While that’s much-needed and important, “Rap Sh!t” was just different.

Through social media-like footage, up-to-date language and themes, and sometimes challenging topics and imagery, “Rap Sh!t” lived experiences on screen. Experiences that Black women could relate to more than anyone. If you’ve ever watched the show, then you understand.

At its core, Issa’s show amplified topics that aren’t frequently portrayed on screen. “Rap Sh!t” was about the power of Black sisterhood and what believing in ourselves when no one else does really means.

So, to put it another way, this cancellation hurts. We were rooting for it.

Social media chatter has been buzzing since the cancellation news dropped. Actress Robin Thede dropped an appreciation slide in her Instagram stories, and producer Syreeta shared a reel about her show colleagues.

“A real ass group of people,” Syreeta said to describe her writer’s room.

Issa has also spoken publicly about the news. She said in a statement to Variety, “I’m so proud of and grateful for Syreeta, our cast, writers and crew that made this show possible. Thanks to Sarah Aubrey and Suzanna Makkos for championing the show, and much love to the fans that tuned in weekly to root for our girls.”

Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Is Canceled And We Are Not ‘OK’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com