The NASCAR Hall of Fame’s 14th Class will be inducted at the Hall of Fame on Friday night. To discuss all of the weekend’s festivities, NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director, Winston Kelley, stopped by Charlotte Sports Today with Jeff Rickard.

Jeff and Winston discussed the careers of the soon-to-be inducted Donnie Allison, Jimmie Johnson, and Chad Knaus, as well as the decision to have both drive and crew chief (Johnson and Knaus) going into the Hall of Fame together. Jeff inquired about the honorary blue jacket and class ring that inductees receive, and the inclusion in the class of Janet Guthrie, who will be honored with the Landmark Award for outstanding contributions to the growth and esteem of NASCAR.

More information about Induction Weekend can be found on the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s website.

For ticket information, reach out to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Box Office: (704)654-4400

Winston Kelley Talks NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Weekend was originally published on wfnz.com