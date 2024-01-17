Marlon Wayans Is Set To Star in Jordan Peele’s Sports Horror Film ‘Goat’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Marlon Wayans will star in sports horror feature film under Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw banner. The upcoming film Goat follows “the greatest of all time” athlete. Read more about the project inside.

Wayans will star in the film and Justin Tipping (“Black Monday,” Nani) is on board to direct. Peele, Win Rosefeld, Ian Cooper and Jamal Watson are producers on the upcoming horror film with David Kern and Kate Oh as executive producers.

According to Deadline’s exclusive report, the film is based upon a spec by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie. Goatcenters on a promising young athlete, who is invited to train with a team’s retiring star.

As for Wayans, he reached a milestone with his first stand-up comedy special titled Woke-ish, which premiered on Netflix in 2018. His third comedy special for HBO Max, Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, was released March 2023. His overall deal with HBO Max included performing a stand-up special and hosting a multi-act special, which resulted in his specials Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is and Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners. The actor and comedian also appeared as a guest host on a week of “The Daily Show” last March, which was deemed a success.

Wayans onscreen work spans from his appearance as George Raveling in Prime Video’s Air alongside Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Ben Affleck. In 2022, he starred in and produced Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow. Other recent credits include starring as Ted White in MGM’s Aretha Franklin biopic Respect opposite Jennifer Hudson, and in Sofia Coppola’s Apple-A24 movie On the Rocks alongside Rashida Jones and Bill Murray.

Goat’s director Tipping is a director on the rise. He’s best known for his feature Nani back in 2012. His TV credits may be more familiar to fans, which include “Black Monday,” “The Chi,” “Dear White People” and “Flatbush Misdemeanors.”

