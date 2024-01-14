Danielle Brooks Is Pretty In Pink At 2024 Critics Choice Awards: ‘Babydoll Status’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Danielle Brooks is stepping out in style at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

The Color Purple actress, who was nominated for the Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress for her performance in the film, made an appearance on the carpet of the annual awards show and completely turned heads! She tapped into the “balletcore” trend in an all pink gown, and we’re swooning over her incredible beauty!

Styled by Jennifer Austin, the stunning pink tulle gown was from the designer Monsoori and featured a dramatic black satin bow across the collar. Brooks accessorized the dainty look with jewels from Norman Silverman and Graziela Gems to give the soft look an extra pop. As for her hair, she wore her brown and black tresses in a flipped bob that just graced her shoulders.

The entertainer took to Instagram to show off her incredible look by sharing a photo of herself as she prepared to hit the carpet and dazzle audiences for the evening. “Babydoll status,” she captioned the post.

She was also sure to tag her glam squad and give them credit for her stellar look such as stylist Austin as well as her hairstylist Tish Celestine, makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin and more.

Check out the look below.

What a beauty!

“i love the dress! ,” and “I love this! So beautiful!” were among the top comments left underneath Brooks’ Instagram post. Other were left speechless and simply shared their adoration by leaving heart eye emojis underneath the photo.

Danielle Brooks reprised her role of Sofia in the big-screen adaptation of The Color Purple after playing the character in the Broadway musical version back in 2015. While preparing for the on-screen version of the iconic character, Brooks said that she still “had to work hard” to get cast in the Oprah Winfrey-produced film, despite her previous on-stage experience playing the role. Well, hard work certainly pays off, because she absolutely killed it in her role! We can’t wait to see her sweep the awards season for her incredible performance!

