The daughter of NFL hall-of-famer and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan has opened up about her recent health diagnosis.

Strahan’s 19-year-old daughter, Isabella, had revealed that she was diagnosed with a brain tumor last fall.

Isabella and her father appeared on Good Morning America to discuss her battle with medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor. Isabella experienced headaches and nausea shortly after starting her freshman year at the University of Southern California.

“I didn’t notice anything was off ’til probably like Oct. 1,” she said. “That’s when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn’t walk straight.”

Her condition got noticeably worse on Oct.25 when she woke up throwing up blood in the early morning hours.

She underwent emergency surgery to remove the tumor on her 19th birthday and is now undergoing radiation therapy and rehabilitation.

Her recovery from the procedure to remove the mass was lengthy and difficult, but it seems to have been successful given that it was performed around the time she became 19 years old.

“That’s my next step. I’m ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over. …. I’m very excited for this whole process to wrap. But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing.”

Michael is also staying optimistic about his daughter’s condition, too. “I literally think that, in a lot of ways, I’m the luckiest man in the world, because I’ve got an amazing daughter,” he says in the interview. “I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this.”

Isabella plans to document her journey in a new series on her YouTube channel to benefit Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center.

Michael Strahan and his daughter Isabella, 19, reveal her brain cancer diagnosis was originally published on foxync.com