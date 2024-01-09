Jasmine Guy, Keke Palmer, Storm Reid & More Win Big at the Creative Arts Emmys

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Some of entertainment’s biggest talents win big at the Creative Arts Emmy’s over the weekend. Actresses Jasmine Guy, Keke Palmer and Storm Reid are some of the entertainers who took home Emmy’s. Read more and celebrate with these stars inside.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies come ahead of the 75th Primetime Emmy’s. The show is usually slated for September, but it was delayed due to the historic WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes back in 2023.

The ceremonies are a part of a larger class of Emmys that are presented in recognition of technical and other achievements in television programming. The event took place over two evenings and featured a number of victorious wins for actors and television shows alike.

Guy, who is best known for her role as Whitley Gilbert in “A Different World,” won Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for “Chronicles Of Jessica Wu,” where she plays Barbara Baldwin. This marks Guy’s very first and well-deserved Emmy win.

Reid took home her own Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in Max’s “The Last Of Us, Left Behind.” Reid also achieved her first Emmy victory with this win.

Palmer celebrated a historic Emmy win as the first woman in 15 years to win as a game show host. She hosted NBC’s reboot of “Password.”

In a special post on Instagram, Keke shares her gratitude to talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

“Couldn’t do it without you @jimmyfallon! I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be apart of such a classic game show such as Password. It’s a true honor, I won! I’m excited, BOOTS! Thank you to the @televisionacad .”

In the words of Issa Rae, “We’re rooting for everybody Black.”

Other notable Emmy wins include Robin Thede’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” which was nominated and won an Emmy for Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Program.

As for live entertainment, Jay-Z won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, for Rihanna’s viral Super Bowl halftime performance. Our forever president Barack Obama also won an award for Outstanding Narrator for Working: What We Do All Day.

In the documentary space, Nikole Hannah-Jones’ The 1619 Project won Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

Maya Rudolph won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for voicing Connie on Netflix’s original series, “Big Mouth.”

“Ru Paul’s Drag Race” nabbed the Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program and Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program awards.

Congrats are in order for all of these wins!

Jasmine Guy, Keke Palmer, Storm Reid & More Win Big at the Creative Arts Emmys was originally published on globalgrind.com