Fantasia Is Flawless In Purple While Singing The National Anthem At The CFP National Championship

Fantasia and purple go together real bad; the Golden Globe nominee proved it at the College Football Playoff National Championship, where she sang the national anthem for attendees.

She might be done with The Color Purple promo run, but the singer and actress continues to show her affinity for the royal hue well after the movie premiere. Following Sunday night’s Golden Globes, Fantasia found herself in Houston, Texas, at the NRG Stadium to show the power of her vocal cords at the Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies game.

The 39-year-old powerhouse looked radiant in a purple ostrich Helen Yarmak jacket, purple Sergio Hudson pants, and Christian Louboutin heels. She accessorized the look with a Sergio Hudson belt that cinched her at the waist.

Watch Fantasia sing the National Anthem at the CFP National Championship

Stylist Daniel Hawkins is the genius behind Fantasia’s looks

Fantasia has been hitting the looks out of the park since she began her promo tour late last year. And with the film’s success, we will see her front and center of every awards show this season. Her stylist, Daniel Hawkins, has not missed a single look since the two began working together.

Hawkins is just warming up with the looks for 2024. He kicked off awards season with a subtly romantic custom Dolce and Gabbana gown that hugged Fanny’s curves in all the right places. The soft lilac tulle bottom mixed with the black structured corset married the themes of edginess and femininity.

Hawkins has worked as a stylist for a while, crafting top-notch looks for stars like Lil Kim and Marlo Hampton. And while his work has always been on our radar, his partnership with Fantasia has caused everyone to stop and ask, “Who is Fantasia’s stylist?”

Get ready to be sick of this dynamic duo in 2024. They have that attention-grabbing Law Roach and Zendaya quality that makes them fascinating to watch.

