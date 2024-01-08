Panthers fire GM Scott Fitterer after three seasons

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Carolina Panthers make their first offseason move after firing the head coach mid-season.

The team announced General Manager Scott Fitterer was fired on Monday. According to ESPN, the move temporarily places assistant general manager Dan Morgan in charge of day-to-day operations.

“As we move forward with the new direction for our franchise, I have made the decision that Scott Fitterer will no longer serve as our general manager,” owner David Tepper said in a statement.

Fitterer had been the general manager since 2021. He was part of the Panthers search that hired coach Frank Reich last offseason, who was sacked after a 1-10 start.

He was also a part of the team’s big trades and drafts, including dealing running back Christian McCaffrey, drafting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu in 2022 who has allowed more sacks (19) than any other offensive lineman this past season, and cornerback Jaycee Horn in 2021, who has missed more than 30 games with injuries the past three years.

