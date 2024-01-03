Tia Mowry Is Coming For 2024 In An Alluring Mugler Catsuit

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry hopped on her Instagram to wow her audience in a sexy Mugler catsuit that screamed “I’m That Girl.”

If you think you adored Tia Mowry last year, be ready to fall deeper in love with her this year because, according to her latest post, the mother-of-two isn’t holding back in 2024. The multihyphenate posted a reel of herself changing from a gray leisure suit to a black Mugler catsuit, and all we can say is, wow.

Mowry opens a door in a matching hoodie and joggers in the video on her page. She then walks off to allow a sassier version of herself to strut through the door in an eye-catching Mugler catsuit that includes a mock turtleneck, long sleeves with thumbhole cuffs, an exposed décolleté, and cut-outs on the thigh and leg area. The cookbook author adorned the look with her signature hoop earrings, layered necklaces, rings, and black pointy-toe heels.

Tia Mowry in Mugler

Mowry captioned her reel with, “Get ready for the most genuine, fun, unapologetic version of myself!” Her followers went berserk in the comment section with praises. Gabrielle Union chimed in to cheer her friend on and encourage her glow-up. “ I am here for all of these shenanigans ,” commented the fellow actress.

Mowry’s confident attitude for 2024 comes as no surprise. In an exclusive interview with the Hollywood veteran, the entrepreneur revealed how adamant she is about self-care and how doing so allows her to feel her best. “I feel like it’s okay to create some sort of boundaries when it comes to you taking care of you. And you taking care of you is not selfish,” the star emphasized. “When you are filling up your own cup, you’re able to be present with your children. You’re able to be a better mom and a better partner.”

