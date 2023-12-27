Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Reveal New Rihanna Wax Figure

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong has unveiled its new wax figure of Rihanna — and the music icon’s sculpture is drawing mixed reactions from fans across the internet.

On Dec. 22, the popular wax museum shared an Instagram photo of the singer and entrepreneur’s sculpture. The life-like wax figure donned an orange FENTY knitted dress and a burnt Sienna trench coat, a replica of the outfit the Grammy Award-winning singer wore in 2020 when she held a pop-up at Bergdorf Goodman to celebrate the release of her cozy “2-20” collection.

The sculpture captured the singer’s stunning silhouette and unapologetic attitude down to a tee. It also mimicked the large gold hoop earrings and layered cross necklace that the mother of two rocked during the big event.

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong unveil new Rihanna wax figure.

According to a press release, the Fenty Beauty founder’s wax figure will be on display in the Fashion Zone of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. In a statement, Mr. Wade Chang, the general manager of Midway Hong Kong, Merlin Entertainments, said that he hopes the new sculpture will convey Rihanna’s “spirit of constant breakthroughs and unwavering determination.”

“We hope that every guest visiting Madame Tussauds Hong Kong will create unforgettable memories from their experience,” he added.

Users shared mixed reactions on X, formerly Twitter, after the 35-year-old singer’s sculpture debuted. Some fans thought the wax figure was “spot on,” while others griped that there was something a little “off” about the figure.

A few netizens on X jokingly questioned if Madame Tussauds forgot to apply Fenty makeup to the sculpture’s face due to the wax figure’s “ashy” appearance. Others speculated if new music would follow the debut of the Barbados native’s iconic wax figure.

We’re waiting for the music, too!

What do you think? Did Madame Tussauds Hong Kong do a good job with their new Rihanna wax sculpture? Tell us down in the comments.

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Reveal New Rihanna Wax Figure was originally published on hellobeautiful.com