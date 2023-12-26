Vote: Who Should Be HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2023?

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

You know what we love about Black men? Everything! These sexy Black men made major impacts in 2023 and we’re expecting them to have an even bigger 2024. Last year, Method Man reigned supreme as the sexiest man of 2022. But there’s some stiff competition, this year. With new faces like Jalen Hurts and Joey Badass joining the list, which sexy Black man will be crowned the sexiest of the year?

This year’s nominees have a lot in common: they’re fine, had a banner year, and are undeniably sexy. Joey Bada$$, Damson Idris, Lakeith Stanfield, Method Man, Michael B. Jordan, Usher, Jalen Hurts, Tyler Williams James, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, John Boyega, Tyler Lepley and Burna Boy all made the list. Let us know who gets your vote for the sexiest Black man of 2023 on our social media accounts.

1. Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts’ face card doesn’t decline. In 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback became the ultimate NFL heartthrob. Hurts may have lost the Super Bowl in February, but his star has continued to rise thanks to Black women for uplifting him and an Essence Magazine cover that showed off his softer side. Hurts penned a letter specifically to Black women, thanking us for our support. He also made a splash on the cover of Sports Illustrated and Time 100.

2. Usher

Usher owned 2023 with his Vegas residency and the announcement of his 2024 Super Bowl performance. Usher made headlines all year for serenading Black Hollywood’s biggest stars and fans who traveled near and far to attend his concert. Usher proved he is a GOAT with exhilarating performances every night. He became one of the biggest trending topics when he and KeKe Palmer’s interaction went viral and he followed up with new music. And don’t worry if you didn’t make it to his Vegas residency, because he’s going on a world tour in 2024!

3. Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan had a strong first half of 2023 with the release of Creed III. Making his directorial debut, the third film in the Creed franchise garnered rave reviews and topped the box office charts. Michael B. Jordan was on fire but after the domestic abuse allegations of Creed III star Jonathan Major, promo around the movie simmered. MBJ seemingly faded out of the spotlight, but did promote his role as a Ferrari ambassador. He was also spotted hugging Steve Harvey at a basketball game. He recently made headlines when he crashed his Ferrari on Sunset Blvd. He has sporadically returned to social media hinting at his return.

4. Method Man

The name speaks for itself. The reigning 2022 Sexiest Man Of The Year, returns this year ready to retain his crown. The rap pioneer had a huge year thanks to several projects and a spotlight thanks to Hip-Hop 50. Method Man continued to show off his acting chops in Power Book II and graced the cover of two magazines (Men’s Health and Cassius).

5. Lakeith Stanfield

Ladies love Lakeith. As the charming main character in Disney’s Haunted Mansion and the upcoming star of the 2024 Blackbuster Book Of Clarence, Lakeith Stanfield has this je ne sais quoi that is alluring. Between his confidence and screen presence, Lakeith makes us clutch our pearls. In 2023, he also announced that he had a child and got married to his wife Kasmere Trice. All of which somehow made him even sexier.

6. Damson Idris

In 2023, we saw the end of Franklin Saint and the rise of Damson Idris, who made headlines for his acting skills, style, and relationship. While his breakup became a trending topic, in 2023, Damson looked damn fine all year. He covered High Society and Complex magazine and flexed his modeling skills as a Prada ambassador. He also had a standout role in Donald Glover’s Swarm.

7. Joey Bada$$

Joey Bada$$ should be named Joey fine ass. The rapper-turned-actor earned his spot on this list thanks to his role on Raising Kanan and how he kept us captivated on social media with his relationship with fellow musician and thespian Serayah. Bada$$ is also an advocate for Black love. “I’m an advocate for our Black nation and the progression of that. So, we’re gonna speak about a lot of things regarding Black love and I think Black love and Black union is key toward progressing our nation forward,” he said during an interview on Revolt’s Black Girl Stuff.

8. Tyler James Williams

Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams’ sexiness comes from his effortlessness. His Men’s Health cover, which he dedicated to his fellow “Crohns Patients, the “hard gainers”, the skinny kids, and those thriving while fighting invisible illnesses peeled back a layer to the child star making us love him even more. This year, he walked in Balenciaga’s Fall ’24 show, made the 2023 Time 100 Next list, and landed an Emmy nom for his portrayal of the character Gregory Eddie. He covered GQ Hype and kicked a viral freestyle on Sway’s Universe, proving his talent lives up to the hype.

9. Mahershala Ali

Mahershali Ali’s swag, intelligence, and elegance make him sexy. Oh and how could one ignore that milk chocolate skin and charming smile? As the star of one of the biggest films of the year, Netflix’s Leave The World Behind, Mahershala Ali is also gearing up for a stellar 2024 as he was cast as Blade in Marvel’s upcoming vampire hunter reboot that originally starred Wesley Snipes. Stylish and unproblematic, Mahershala is the epitome of sw-exy (swaggy and sexy).

10. John Boyega

They Cloned Tyrone shot John Boyega’s name to the top of every conspiracy theorist’s mind. We’ve already known about the thick and sexy actor from his marching days when he led a George Floyd protest with a riveting speech. He’s long professed his love for Black women and we love him right back. Boyega covered Ebony Magazine’s June issue showing off his fashionable side in a white suit that accentuated his mahogany skin. He also covered Esquire Magazine.

11. Burna Boy

Burna Boy embarked on his I Told Them Tour in 2023 proving he’s only just begun. The Nigerian artist, who is commonly referred to as the “King of Afrofusion,” continues to push the afrobeat genre forward with his music. In addition to his popular 2023 single “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” which sampled Brandy’s 90s classic, Burna Boy was ranked number 197 on RollingStones list of the 200 greatest singers of all time. He won Best International Act at the BET Awards in 2023. And he was named the top afrobeat artist of the year in 2023 by Billboard magazine.

12. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom may not have had the impact DC hoped for, but we sure enjoyed all the eye candy in the film. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II played the titular Black Manta in the superhero film and made headlines when he called it “clown work.” Controversial comments aside, Yahya is a respected thespian. He earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his work in the revival of the Suzan-Lori Parks play Topdog/Underdog.

13. Tyler Lepley

Last but certainly not least, Tyler Lepley rounds out our list of the sexiest Black men of 2023. Lepley makes fatherhood and married life look good. We enjoy watching him on and off-screen. Lepley starred in season two of Harlem, and with a third season greenlit, we can’t wait to watch how he and Camille’s relationship grows or doesn’t… We also expect to see the rising actor in season three of P-Valley when it reportedly comes back in 2024.

RELATED STORIES:

VOTE: HB’s Sexiest Man Of The Year Should Be…

NFL Heartthrob Jalen Hurts Looked Like A Snack While Sitting Courtside At The Philadelphia 76ers Game

Michael B. Jordan And Steve Harvey’s Embrace Goes Viral

Vote: Who Should Be HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2023? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com