Smith Sr., McKillop and Nantz Headline 2024 NC Sports Hall of Fame Class

This morning on Mac and Bone, was the reveal of the 2024 North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame Class. Executive Director, Trip Durham, joined the show to make the announcement. The group of 11 honorees will be enshrined during the 60th annual Induction Celebration on Friday, May 10th, at the Charlotte Convention Center, at 5 PM.

The honorees come from across the state and sports. From football, former Panther Steve Smith Sr. and former Dallas Cowboy/Johnson C Smith captain, Pettis Norman are being honored. Basketball has the most honorees, with Wake Forest’s Randolph Childress, UNC-Asheville’s Sheila Ford Duncan, Davidson’s Bob McKillop, and Fayetteville’s Shea Ralph. Olympic gold medalist, Carolina Lind, joins the class from rowing, broadcaster Jim Nantz, longtime UNC tennis coach Don Shakle, former NCHSAA commissioner, Marilyn “Que” Tucker and Wake Forest athletic director, Ron Wellman round out the class. For full bios of the class and ticket information, visit ncshof.org

