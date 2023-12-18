ONE Musicfest Expands With TwoGether Land Festival In Dallas Next Year

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

ONE Musicfest (OMF) expands with TwoGether Land Festival in Dallas next Memorial Day weekend. Read more details about their epic expansion inside.

After successfully hosting 100,000 concertgoers in Atlanta October 2023, ONE Musicfest adds a special collaboration to its festival umbrella. Now, OMF presents TwoGether Land to its already illustrious repertoire.

Embodying the spirit of unity and togetherness through the power of music, TwoGether Land, the latest addition to the OMF family in partnership with Live Nation Urban, is set to make its mark in Dallas at the historic Fair Park. Known for its commitment to fostering a sense of community and inclusivity, the renowned OMF has chosen the vibrant city of Dallas as the perfect canvas for its expansion, introducing TwoGether Land as a sister festival.

OMF encourages its fans to save the date for Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, 2024.

“From day one, our motto has been unity through music. It’s not just about the melodies; it’s about bringing people together,” founder of ONE Musicfest J Carter shared. “TwoGether Land is more than a festival; it’s a celebration of diversity, culture, and the unique spirit of the Southwest.”

After carefully considering various markets nationwide, the festival recognized the often-overlooked potential of the Dallas region. With a rich history, a diverse cultural scene, and a significant influence on neighboring cities, Dallas stood out as the ideal location for TwoGether Land. The festival aims to address a gap in cultural representation in the region; with the city being home to Fair Park, which hosts the biggest State Fair in the nation, the location hits the mark as a cultural destination.

“As the mayor of Dallas and as a huge music fan, I am thrilled to welcome this exciting two-day festival of live performances, art, food, and fun to Fair Park. Dallas is an ideal city for events like TwoGether Land presented by ONE Musicfest, and I hope to see it become a staple in our culture scene for years to come,” says Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

OMF has made it its mission to embrace and celebrate the local culture of the host city. By collaborating with personalities, influencers, radio stations, businesses, and creatives from the Texas region, TwoGether Land promises to be an authentic representation of Southwest culture. The festival will be a melting pot of Texas entertainers and creatives, ensuring a unique, immersive experience that resonates with the local community.

“We want TwoGether Land to feel like it belongs to the Southwest, to Dallas. It’s not just an expansion; it’s an integration of the rich cultural tapestry that defines this region,” adds J Carter.

Demographics play a crucial role in the festival’s choice of music genres. With a focus on R&B, Hip Hop, and Latin artists, TwoGether Land aims to cater to the diverse musical preferences of the Dallas market. Recognizing the vibrant and progressive multicultural community in the Southwest.

“We look forward to adding to the success of ONE Musicfest by hosting the TwoGether Land Festival at Fair Park,” General Manager of Fair Park, Stacey Church, said of the exciting festival. “With its mix of diverse music genres, this event will provide a music festival option that the Dallas market has been missing.”

With the line-up to be announced soon, the expansion is made possible with the support of presenting sponsor Procter & Gamble and key partners Toyota and Martell. Together, they aim to elevate the festival experience and contribute to the success of this cultural celebration.

“Atlanta can’t have all the fun,” says J Carter. “This is a call to the Southwest region to join us, celebrate with us, and show the world the true essence of our music and culture. TwoGether Land is our collective voice, and all are welcome to be a part of this journey.”

Be sure to up for TwoGether Land pre-sales and learn more information about OMF’s latest venture here .

Check out their promotional video below:

ONE Musicfest Expands With TwoGether Land Festival In Dallas Next Year was originally published on globalgrind.com