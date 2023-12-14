Brandon Blackwood Restocks His Metal Handbag Collection On Friday And He Will Be Getting Our Coins

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to purses, the Brandon Blackwood metal collection is queen. It’s sleek, on-trend, gives off opulent vibes and restocks this Friday! We need every color!

Brandon Blackwood dominates the mini bag trend with his one-of-a-kind luxury designs. The Brooklyn native has created some of the most fashionable purses carried by elite stars such as Beyoncé, Coco Jones, beauty guru Jackie Aina, and more. Ever since the luxury brand stepped on the fashion scene, their bags have become popular among fashion lovers, causing them to sell out within minutes of being dropped. The most popular bags from previous Brandon Blackwood collections have been the black and white checkered Kendrick Trunk mini purse, the “End Systemic Racism” tote, and all the colorful Trunk mini purses.

Brandon Blackwood Metal Collection

The Black style artist recently unveiled his metal collection, which was a hit, selling out quickly. Just in time for the holidays, the Brandon Blackwood metal collection will be restocked Friday, Dec. 15, at noon.

This bold collection is made from stainless steel and is available in two styles: The Mini Kendrick Trunk for $250 (in Gold, Silver and Iridescent) and the Mini Minaudiere Evening Bag for $190 (in Gold and Silver). This collection is the perfect stocking stuffer for the fashionista who loves elevating their outfits with statement handbags.

Purses can make or break your look, and this Brandon Blackwood Metal Collection has swag-enhancement written all over it. It falls in line with the metallic, sparkle trend and will undoubtedly pop with any look you choose. Pair the gold Mini Kendrick or Mini Minaudiere Evening Bag with your New Year’s Eve outfit. Or work the Silver Mini Kendrick trunk at your next Holiday shindig.

We are currently getting our coins together to partake in the restock of the Metal Collection. Will you be purchasing a bag? If so, which one?

Click here to view the collection.

Brandon Blackwood Restocks His Metal Handbag Collection On Friday And He Will Be Getting Our Coins was originally published on hellobeautiful.com