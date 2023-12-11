Watch: Cardi B, Offset & Their Children Return To The Big Screen In ‘Baby Shark’s Big Movie’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B, Offset and their two children are back on the big screen with Baby Shark’s Big Movie. The family returned to vice their characters in the animated film, streaming on Paramount+ now. Read more and catch a glimpse into the film inside.

Rap couple Cardi B and Offset returned to the Baby Shark franchise for their big screen debut with their two children, Kulture and baby Wave. The family-of-four voiced characters in the animated film Baby Shark’s Big Movie, which debuted on Paramount+ Dec. 8.

The movie based upon the hit TV series of the same name is the perfect platform for their entire talented family to shine.

Cardi shared her enthusiasm about her and the family’s big screen debut back in March 2023.

“Happy to announce that me & my family will be in the BABY SHARKS BIG MOVIE!!!!,” the rapper shared on Twitter Thursday (March 30).

Nickelodeon and Cardi B shared with social media a post showing Cardi, Offset, Kulture and baby Wave as cast members. The graphic also revealed actors Lance Bass, Ashley Tisdale, Ego Nwodim, Aparna Nancherla, Chloe Fineman and South Korean boy band ENHYPEN as voices for the film as well.

The couple first worked with the adored chidlren’s franchise on its TV show, “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” back in 2022. The rapping duo will now reprise the voices of the musical fish Sharki B and Offshark. The series and film, derived from the 2021 popular kids song, “Baby Shark” will also see the pair’s 4-year-old daughter voice Kulture Sharki again, and their 18-month-old son give sound to new character Wavey Shark.

Check out a clip from the show where Sharki B (Cardi) performs her song, “The Seaweed Sway.”

Offset has done some on-screen work with an episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles” and on the treasured FX series “Atlanta.” This is still his first big film role. Cardi B has appeared in multiple roles as well. The Bronx rapper acted in the film Hustlers, the TV series “Being Mary Jane” and “F9.”

Baby Shark’s Big Movie is available to watch now on Paramount+.

Check out a clip from the film below:

