Kelly’s Teal Wig Is Better Than We Could Have Ever Imagined, See Her Whimsy ‘Wonka’ Premiere Look

At this point, there is nothing that Kelly Rowland can’t wear and slay. She’s eaten up the girlies in custom couture, she’s shut down red carpets in head-to-toe glamour and Kelly has turned heads in the sexy swim, bodycons and loungewear.

Adding to her transformative style are her hair switch-ups. From voluminous lace fronts and pixie cuts to braided styles and romantic updos, Kelly’s hair also never misses.

Kelly Rowland’s look at the Wonka premiere shows her fashion AND hair versatility.

The former “Destiny’s Child” member is a trendsetter and true style chameleon – and her recent look unveiled during the Los Angeles premiere of Wonka further shows her fashion AND hair versatility. The fashion girlies cannot get enough.

In honor of the new Wonka film, Kelly rocked a whimsy yet fashion-forward take on Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Cameras caught the fashion icon on the red carpet with son Noah in the look on Dec. 9.

The muva of two graced the carpet in a black and white polka dot turtleneck with built-in gloves from Annakiki, high-waisted wide-leg black pants and white shades with black lenses.

While her whole outfit eats – and proves that Kelly steps on necks just for fun – it is her choice of hair that sets the look off. Playing with proportion, color and trend, she complements the black-and-white look with a teal chic bob.

Our style sis just can’t miss. See Kelly Rowland’s full Wonka look below.

Kelly’s look was so fire, the sexy songstress also posted a photo shoot and a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. SherriAnnn Cole created the head-turning style that we can’t stop talking about.

While Kelly starts off the Dec. 10 Instagram post with, “a world of pure imagination,” comments from Kelly’s 16.2 million fans prove her hair is beyond anything we could have fathomed.

One fan commented, “I am loving the color hair moment!!! Please don’t stop!!! .” Omg mommy slayed this again that color though ,” wrote another.

Tia Mowry dazzles in purple at the Los Angeles Wonka premiere.

Tia Mowry joined Kelly on the red carpet for the movie premiere. She was one of several other celebrity favorites enjoying the new film with their families.

We love Tia’s fun and flirty purple feathered dress, matching purple makeup and high bun. The Sister Sister star’s dress flowed with every pose. Her purple shadow popped on the event carpet. And her high bun highlighted Tia’s beautiful skin and cheekbones.

Tia attended the premiere with her children Cairo and Cree Taylor Hardrict. The two matched their mother’s fly.

Kelly’s Teal Wig Is Better Than We Could Have Ever Imagined, See Her Whimsy ‘Wonka’ Premiere Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com