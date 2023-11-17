Give This a Try: Maple Pecan Pumpkin Pie

Elevate your Thanksgiving dessert table with a show-stopping Maple Pecan Pumpkin Pie that combines the best of autumn flavors in every bite. This delightful twist on a classic is sure to become a new holiday favorite.
Ingredients:
For the Pumpkin Filling:
- 1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
- 3/4 cup brown sugar, packed
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup evaporated milk
For the Maple Pecan Topping:
- 1 cup pecans, chopped
- 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
- 1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions:
- Preheat the Oven: Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C).
- Prepare the Pie Crust: Whether store-bought or homemade, line a 9-inch pie dish with your preferred pie crust.
- Mix the Pumpkin Filling: In a large bowl, whisk together pumpkin puree, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt. Add eggs one at a time, incorporating well. Finally, pour in the evaporated milk and mix until smooth.
- Pour and Bake: Pour the pumpkin filling into the prepared pie crust. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Then, reduce the oven temperature to 350°F (175°C) and continue baking for 40-50 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.
- Prepare the Maple Pecan Topping: In a bowl, combine chopped pecans, maple syrup, brown sugar, melted butter, and vanilla extract. Mix well.
- Add the Topping: After the initial baking time, carefully spoon the maple pecan topping over the partially baked pumpkin pie. Spread it evenly.
- Finish Baking: Return the pie to the oven and bake for an additional 15-20 minutes or until the pecan topping is set.
- Cool and Serve: Allow the pie to cool completely before slicing. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream for the perfect Thanksgiving indulgence.
Why You’ll Love It: This Maple Pecan Pumpkin Pie marries the velvety richness of pumpkin with the crunch of pecans and the sweet warmth of maple syrup. It’s a harmonious blend that captures the essence of fall in every luscious bite.
A Slice of Gratitude: As you present this delectable pie to your loved ones, you’re not just offering dessert; you’re sharing a moment of thanksgiving joy.
