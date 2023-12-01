Chloe Bailey Oozes Sexy In A Red Hot ‘Santa Baby’ Outfit

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Source: Gilbert Flores / GettyChloe Bailey was holiday ‘haute’ as she joined other celebrities and starlets for NBC’s 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting. Donning a mini red Santa Baby suit and gorgeous glam makeup, the “Have Mercy” singer had many people talking.

With the Instagram profile caption, “ms. Bailey if you nasty,” Chloe Bailey has no problem showing off her confident and sexy style. She frequently rocks outfits that focus on her tiny waist, sensational curves, and gorgeous skin. She is unapologetic in her pursuit of taking up space.

Chloe took her bold style to the NBC stage on November 29 while performing for the network’s televised lighting ceremony. Chloe joined other pop icons like Keke Palmer, Cher, and Kelly Clarkson.

Chloe Bailey gives ‘Santa Baby’ vibes

While sashaying across the stage for renditions of “Last Christmas” and “Merry Christmas, Baby,” Chloe wore a mini red-and-white Santa-inspired outfit. Chloe’s Mrs. Santa dress had a halter-style, criss-crossed neckline, corset bodice, and wide black and gold buckled belt. Her accessories included fur accents, fur hoop earrings, and sparkly fishnets.

The “In Pieces” Tour star dropped a carousel of pictures on Instagram after the event. Oozing red-hot vibes, Chloe is stunning in every shot. From her cat-eye liner and rouged cheekbones to her high ponytail and sexy poses, we stan’ for a confident look!

Jumping in the comment section, Chloe’s fans agree. “always slayin in all ur outfits…so beautiful,” said one fan about the artist’s repeated sexy slays. “Miss Ma’am you did the damn thing LAST NIGHT!!!! I have been watching you progress since 2012 from YouTube with your sister, to Rockefeller and I am soooo proud of you Keep burning bright Chloe. Nothing but BIG things coming your way,” said another giving the songstress and her sister, Halle Bailey, their flowers.

