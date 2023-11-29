Ciara Calls Her Husband Russell Wilson ’30 Fine’ As He Celebrates His 35th Birthday

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara, 38, loves herself some Russell Wilson – and it’s infectious. Today, the sexy songstress and mommy-to-be gushed with happiness and love, celebrating her hubby’s 35th birthday.

“It’s not 35… It’s 30 FINE,” Ciara partially wrote in an Instagram post.

Ci Ci’s November 29 birthday post consisted of a five-image carousel featuring her and her bae. The first four pictures showed their matching style and love, while the last displayed a bouquet of red roses and a fireplace. Red rose petals and “35” number balloons are sprinkled throughout the carousel as the two share an intimate dinner.

Russell is giving sexy and sophisticated Sag in the shots. He wore a black ensemble, a camel-colored long-line jacket, and black-rimmed frames with brown lenses. Ciara rocks a matching ‘fit. The “How We Roll” singer slays in a simple v-neck dress, chunky black combat boots, and a diamond necklace. Her hair is pulled back in a sleek ponytail, and her makeup is natural and flawless, showing her beautiful skin.

As she hugs her husband in the pics, Ciara is glowing!

Fans, friends, and celebrities jumped to Ciara’s comments to join in on the birthday wishes. Celebrities such as Kelly Rowland and Lala posted under the pic. And fans followed suit with comments like, “Happiest birthday, Mr. Russell. Wishing you many more years of life . Love the way you guys love each other without expectations ” to show continued admiration for the couples’ love.

Ciara and Russell have no problem showing affection and sharing joyous familial moments with the public. The couple went viral this October after Russell shut down a Waffle House location for his forever love.

Ciara smiled from ear to ear in social media capture of her surprise. “Hey baby, this is like, for sure, one of the most epic things you’ve ever done,” she said to the camera.

Ciara is expecting her fourth child and third with Russell. The two started courting in 2015 and wed in July 2016. We wish the two continued happiness and, Russell, a happy birthday!

