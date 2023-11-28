A Recent History Of R&B Singer Aaron Hall’s Bizarre Behavior [List]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Aaron Hall has recently gone viral for a bizarre throwback interview with VladTV. The R&B singer has been roped into a new lawsuit that Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit with recently in his third alleged sexual assault case under the Adult Survivors Act. Check out a list of Aaron Hall’s history of bizarre behavior throughout the years inside.

Since the first lawsuit against Diddy from singer and former girlfriend, Cassie, reached social media, the media mogul has been hit with two more. He has since stepped down as from his role as Chairman from REVOLT, the music-oriented digital cable television network he founded alongside Andy Schuon back in 2013.

Combs’ newest complaint comes from an anonymous accuser, who alleges Combs and singer-songwriter Hall took turns raping the plaintiff and her friend in 1990 or 1991 – and that Diddy turned violent during a rage days later.

These allegations lead us back to Hall’s history of bizarre behavior, starting with his wild interview with VladTV.

If you haven’t watched Aaron Hall’s bizarre interview with VladTV, stop everything you’re doing right now and watch it.

Yes, it seems like Aaron Hall is officially “off the sh*ts,” but his bizarre behavior isn’t anything new to those who’ve known him for years. From accusing R.Kelly of stealing his swag in the early ’90s (which is up for debate) to calling his former bandmate/producer Teddy Riley a square, Aaron Hall has been very vocal about his qualms with other R&B singers.

To put things in perspective, Aaron’s bizarre behavior has been caused by a series of unfortunate circumstances in his life.

Aaron not only survived being the victim of a shooting, but he also survived being stabbed. To make matters worse, Aaron witnessed his mother get run down by a drunk driver on Christmas Day, as well as endured the pain of losing his first-born son shortly after birth, which he says inspired his 1993 ballad “I Miss You.”

He’s also had multiple run-ins with the law, which includes catching a case for assault in 1995, eventually leading him to serve 11 months in New York City’s Rikers Island prison (for a probation violation). He’s also had several very public court battles with former video vixen Gloria Velez, who is the mother of his son (who he hasn’t seen in 15 years).

We think he’s been self-medicating over the years, and wish him the best, but we’re hoping he lets go of all his demons and can get back to the music (one of these days).

Check out the recent history of Aaron Hall’s bizarre behavior below:

In 2009, Aaron Hall filmed an online vlog series called “Aaron Hall’s Dog Rehab.”

We must admit he gives the “dog whisperer” Cesar Millan a run for his money.

While dog training, Aaron took a brief moment to educate women on how to take care of their men.

In 2010, Aaron Hall unleashed his fury on The-Dream, R.Kelly, and Trey Songz. Best quote in the video, “The-Dream is a good writer, but he needs to lose weight.”

The same year, Aaron released “A Day In The Life” webisode with his brother Damion Hall.

Aaron calls his former bandmate Teddy Riley a “square,” compares him to an “infection,” and sings all at the same damn time.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

A Recent History Of R&B Singer Aaron Hall’s Bizarre Behavior [List] was originally published on globalgrind.com