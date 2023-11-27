105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATE: 11/27/2023 @ 10:00PM

A 14-year-old juvenile has been charged with murder on a juvenile petition after a stabbing at Southeast Raleigh High School left a student dead and another injured.

WRAL News reports that the student who died was 15 years old, while a 16-year-old was hurt. The suspect and victims were not identified.

Officials say that the initial call came in at around 11 am, when a school resource officer called for EMS, confirming that a student was stabbed.

According to police, there was a fight involving several students, but they didn’t give an exact number involved. Video taken by students shows that the fight apparently started outside the gymnasium and then spilled inside.

During a press conference following a code red lockdown, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said that it is an ongoing investigation and police are looking for all who were involved in the fight.

Wake County School Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor added that safety and well-being of students are top priority. “We will continue to find ways to strengthen to safety and security of our schools,” Taylor said. “This is a tragedy for everyone involved.”

Dr. Taylor added that the district is working with law enforcement, security, and other agencies to conduct a full investigation.

UPDATE: Teen Charged With Murder After 1 Dies, 1 Injured At Southeast Raleigh High School was originally published on foxync.com