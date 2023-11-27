Mac & Bone Show Reacts to Reich Firing

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Just eleven games into his tenure as the Carolina Panthers head coach, Frank Reich has been shown the door.

As first reported by NFL insider for the NFL Network Tom Pelissero, Reich has been relieved of his duties as of this morning and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take over as the team’s head coach. Tabor will become the sixth head coach for the franchise since owner David Tepper bought the team in 2018. Reich registered just one win in his eleven regular season games as the franchise’s head coach and saw the team go almost a month and a half without scoring two touchdowns in a game.

Reich’s eleven game tenure is fourth shortest in the history of the league and easily the shortest of any Panthers non-interim coach. Only Bill Belichick with the Jets (one day), George Allen with the Rams (two preseason games) and Pete McCulley with the Niners (nine games) had shorter stints with a team as the head man than Reich did.

Just moments after the firing took place, the Mac & Bone Show got a chance to react. “Maybe the tell is, when David Tepper screamed the f-word in public outside the locker room in front of media members, maybe that means a change is coming,” said Chris McClain. While McClain seems to understand the firing, he was a little disappointed with one element of the move. “I kind of wanted to see if Evero had a little Steve Wilks sort of magic with him. They do do that (special teams coach as head coach) a lot to try to keep the offense and defense the same, though.”

