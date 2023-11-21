Get Info On Rihanna’s New FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is dropping the new Creeper Phatty just in time for the holiday shopping season. An updated version of her Fenty X PUMA Creeper sneaker, the bigger, badder, and bolder shoe will be available on November 30. Scroll for details on how to get your hands on a pair.

Rihanna introduced the original Creeper with PUMA in September 2015. The kicks re-imagined the brand’s platform suede sneaker for the girlies looking for a little more edge to their footwear.

PUMA teased a return of Rihanna and the brand in March.

Like the first version, the new Creeper Phatty is wrapped in suede, with a debossed FENTY logo on the tongue, laces with gold aglets, and a stacked sole. The shoes will be available in three unique color combinations: black and white, bright blue and green, and lavender and cherry red. Prices range from $80 (kids) to $160 (adults) for items in the collection.

Rihanna told press, “When designing the Creeper Phatty, we wanted to reinvent the OG Creeper that was loved by so many. It’s a classic silhouette that has been missed, so its return had to be bigger.”

The news of the updated collection comes on the heels of the first peek at Ri Ri’s bae, A$AP Rocky’s collection with PUMA in Las Vegas on November 17. PUMA and A$AP transformed an unused gas station to premiere the limited capsule.

Rihanna’s Fenty x PUMA’s runway slay

Robyn Rihanna Fenty and PUMA’s relationship began in 2014 when she assumed the roles of global ambassador and creative director. In 2017, she released a motocross-themed runway show with the brand during New York Fashion Week.

During the show, models walked between bright pink sprinkled sand and high-speed bikes. The collection was a sporty baddie’s dream with funky zip-ups, crop tops, colorful leggings, and chic moto jackets. The colors were bright and inviting – like the new Creeper Phatty – and included bright pink, cherry red, lime green, and bright blue.

Rihanna x FENTY and PUMA are a match made in fashion heaven. See the new Creeper Phatty collection here.

