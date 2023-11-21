105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Ayo Edebiri shakes the Emmys table, switiching from supporting to lead in awards consideration for her role in Season 2 of “The Bear.” The actress has had a phenomenal run since her introduction to the industry, and it seems it’s time for her to receive her flowers. Read more about her new Emmys consideration inside.

Actress Edebiri is best known for her supporting role as Sydney Adamu in FX’s “The Bear.” Her performance is so captivating that she will now be submitted into the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her performance in the last season. Her Season One performance is currently nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the 75th Primetime Emmys, which will air Jan. 15, 2024 on Fox.

Ayo’s Lead Actress nomination will put her up against other contenders during the 76th Primetime Emmys, which have not been announced yet. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled for Sept. 18, 2023, but it was pushed back due to the historic double strike. Due to the delays, the Emmys will recognize advancements in series that aired between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023. It is set to debut next September.

This is an iconic nod for the young actress to be considered as a lead in the awards consideration. Edebiri may be up against some tough competition with actors like Quinta Brunson, Natasha Lyonne and Jenna Ortega in the running for their respective shows in the 2023 Emmys season.

Congrats Ayo on this well-deserved, major milestone! Check out more on the Emmys website and tune into the 75th Primetime Emmys on Jan. 15, 2024.

Ayo Edebiri Shakes The Emmys Table With Lead Actress Awards Consideration For ‘The Bear’s’ Season 2 was originally published on globalgrind.com