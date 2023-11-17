Chloë Bailey Stuns At The GQ Men Of The Year Event

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Chloë Bailey has done it again! Over the weekend, the 25 year old songstress made an appearance at the GQ Men of the Year event and completely owned the night – and we can’t stop talking about it!

Bailey reminded everyone that she’s still THAT girl when she hit the red carpet of the annual event in style, rocking an ivory gown that looked like it was custom made for her. The sexy dress featured cut outs on the sides and asymmetrical sleeves. The floor-length dress also featured a long train that trailed behind her as she walked.

To add to the elegant look, the beauty rocked a pair of silver earrings and silver bangles on her wrists. As for her hair, she wore her versatile locs back with sleek edges and loose curls throughout. Although her shoes weren’t visible due to the length of the gown, we can only imagine that they matched her accessories perfectly.

Her glam was on point as usual, as she wore a nude lip and matching eye shadow to match the dress’s color scheme. She topped off the look by wearing long, coffin shaped nails with silver tips to further align with the aesthetic.

The style queen shared the look on her Instagram page, posting a carousel of herself ahead of the event, along with a few shots from inside of the party.

“i barely step out.. but when i do ” she captioned the photo dump for her 7 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

Bailey’s photo carousel certainly sent the Internet into a frenzy, receiving over four thousand comments at the time of this post. “CHLOEEEEEE I can’t get enough of you sis! ATE DOWNNN!” and “ohhh sisssss!!! left no crumbsssss ” were among the top comments left underneath the stunning photo dump. Others simply left an array of emojis to express their love for the post.

But the R&B crooner wasn’t the only celeb to hit the carpet at the fashionable night out. She also linked up with her good friends Megan Thee Stallion and Jordyn Woods. The melanated trio posed for a photo opp while inside and looked incredibly good while doing it.

We just love it when our faves link up! And they kill it every time!

DON’T MISS…

Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam

5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs

Every Single Time Chloe Bailey Started Trending Because Of A Sexy Selfie

Chloë Bailey Stuns At The GQ Men Of The Year Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com