This Artist & Former Child Star Wrote SZA’s Hit Single “Snooze”

A little known fact about SZA’s hit record “Snooze” is that former child star and artist Leon Thomas III wrote it. He explained on an Apple Music radio show how their random run-in led to the hit song. Watch a clip about their interaction and read more about Leon’s many talents inside.

Leon is a phenomenal talent, who wears many hats well. The producer, songwriter, singer, and actor started his career with early roles on Broadway. Thomas also provided the singing voice of Tyrone on the hit Nick Jr. animated series “The Backyardigans.” Most fans may recognize the young talent for his role as André Harris on the Nickelodeon series “Victorious,” for which he received a NAACP Image Award nomination.

What most people don’t know is that Leon has produced and written for a number of artists including SZA. On an episode of this Apple Music show, the singer-songwriter explains how a random run-in with SZA resulted in his working with her on “Snooze.” This track is one of her highest performing records from her sophomore album SOS.

In the video, Thomas shares he was working at Babyface’s studio when it all transpired.

“Babyface has this little side room at his studio,” Thomas said in the viral clip. “I was just blasting my idea while she [SZA] was walking through the hallway and she was like ‘what the hell is that?’”

He goes on to explain how he often times alters his voice by pitching it up to cater and appeal to the woman’s voice.

“I pitched my voice up,” Leon adds. “And ended up writing to it right then and there.”

What a cool story!

What most don’t know is that Leon’s written for countless artists. His production and songwriting credits extend to Ariana Grande, Toni Braxton, Deborah Cox, Zendaya, Lil Baby, Kehlani, Rick Ross, Drake, GIVĒON, Buddy, 6LACK, Lil Wayne and Jack Harlow.

Thomas’ extensive credits simply foreshadow the talent that lies within his discography. The multi-hyphenate artist recently debuted his album Electric Dusk back in August 2023, which boasts features from Victoria Monét, Ty Dolla $ign and Benny the Butcher.

Be sure to support the talented artist and stream his latest project Electric Dust.

Check out the viral clip where he shares the story of producing SZA’s “Snooze” below:

