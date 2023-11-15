Venus Williams Launched A New Jewelry Line And It’s Giving Black Girl Luxury

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams isn’t the only Williams sister setting out to make her mark in the fashion industry. Her sister Venus Williams is making her own style grand slam right alongside her.

Venus is now the Designer in Residence for Reinstein Ross, an international jewelry brand known for custom gold pieces and rare gems. With her new jewelry line launched on November 14, Venus is proving that making a style statement may just be a family trait.

Venus’ new line is appropriately named Diamond Match and is inspired by a ring the tennis champion wore during her matches. For those who don’t know, Venus is obsessed with jewelry.

Venus told WWD this week, “If I wasn’t buying it [jewelry], I was always looking at everything: every collection, all the brands; it was just something I’ve always loved.”

Venus Williams has a new title: Designer in Residence

The collection comprises luxury pieces in 20-karat peach gold, domed diamond Pavé. Specific jewelry items include stud and drop earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and a ring. The collection ranges from $2,800 to $25,000 and is available online and in stores.

Venus proudly displays pieces from Diamond Match in her most recent Instagram post. The seven-time Grand Slam winner poses from the side, showing her to-die-for cheekbones and smooth chocolate skin, which are further highlighted by the gold in the new collection. Her hair is in a long ponytail, and her eyes sparkle with gold-toned eye shadow.

Wearing all black, the new diamond designer shows a bracelet, two rings, and drop earrings. Venus is giving the girls subtle luxury, goddess vibes, and flawless beauty. And we are here for it.

Venus aimed to empower jewelry lovers to express their individuality through one-of-a-kind pieces with her line.

Venus says to press, “For me, jewelry has always been more than just an accessory – it’s been a means of self-expression, both on and off the court, and the Diamond Match Collection encapsulates that essence. We designed each piece in this collection as a testament to the belief that fashion should not be about conforming to someone else’s idea of beauty, but about celebrating your own. It’s about inspiring women to feel bespoke, to be unapologetically themselves, and to cherish their inner radiance.”

Diamond Match is Venus Williams’ first-ever jewelry line. Congratulations, Venus!

Venus Williams Launched A New Jewelry Line And It’s Giving Black Girl Luxury was originally published on hellobeautiful.com