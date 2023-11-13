Miles Bridges Case Continued Until February

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Miles Bridges appeared in Mecklenburg County court on Monday morning on the charge of violating a domestic violence protective order.

The hearing began at 9:00 AM earlier today and a decision on what to do with the case was reached about an hour and a half later. As first reported by Steve Reed of the Associated Press, the Hornets forward’s case has been rescheduled for February 20, 2024 per court documents.

This decision means that Bridges will almost certainly return to the lineup on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, which is the first game following the conclusion of his 30-game suspension (20 were deemed to be served when he missed all of last year) that was handed down to him earlier this offseason. Bridges has not played since April 13, 2022, a game that concluded a breakout season for him where he averaged 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 49.1% from the field.

Hornets head coach Steve Clifford talked with ESPN’s Tim Bontemps prior to Sunday’s game with the New York Knicks and discussed why he is going to be such an important addition for this team. “I think he’ll be ready to play. He’s able to practice every day. We’re well organized when he’s there. He’s in really good shape. He’s worked hard. He’ll have a significant role right away.”

The Wes & Walker Show was live from the Spectrum Center talking to Clifford, as well as Hornets center Mark Williams who spoke about the return of Bridges to the lineup. “I never played with Miles, but he’s been working hard in practice. When he gets back I’m excited for him to be on the floor.”

Listen to the full interview with Williams below and be sure to find the Wes & Walker podcast feed wherever you listen to your podcasts to hear more from the show's trip to the Spectrum Center today for Hornets Cornucopia.

