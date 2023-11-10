Fashion Influencer Melinda Melrose Shows Off Her Holiday Party Style With These Forever 21 Pieces

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Fashion influencer and model Melinda Melrose knows style. The gorgeous, innovative social media guru has garnered over 1 million followers who look forward to indulging in her unique clothing choices, exotic voyages, and beauty hauls. Her fashion attire is savvy, posh, and avant-garde, and this holiday season, she is linking up with popular fashion retailer Forever 21 to show off her swanky holiday party style; giving us the outfit inspiration we need to fashionably set off our upcoming holiday functions.

Forever 21 is launching its first-ever co-created Holiday Campaign with exceptional content creators like Melinda Melrose to interpret their “holiday” moments displaying Forever 21 products. Since this time of the year is the ultimate party season, Melrose displayed her unique holiday party style using popping Forever 21 pieces. The fashion maven put together some outfits that reflect the festive times, fun, and sass.

Melinda Melrose x Forever 21 Holiday Campaign

Holiday shindigs usually call for sparkling attire. This year, the girls are bringing out the textured looks that take us back to the 2000s. From knitted sweaters to fury crop tops, it’s all about adding statement pieces to your holiday outfits that wow. Pairing a simple sweater with a sequin skirt this year is fab, and Melrose shows us how to rock these casual/dressy combinations with ease.

Melrose’s holiday attire can be mixed and matched with various pieces. She chose red, green, and black Forever 21 garbs consisting of oversized red blazers, faux fur jackets, sequin-trimmed skirts, dainty handbags, and more that will give off holiday vibes as well as transform into year-round party regalia.

If you’re looking for holiday style inspiration for this season’s soirees, look no further than Melinda Melrose’s Forever 21 Holiday Campaign. These looks will indeed have you standing out at any festive event.

Visit Forever21.com for more information.

DON’T MISS…

Get Your Holiday Style Inspiration From These 6 Fashionistas

Lori Harvey Drops Dazzling PrettyLittleThing ‘Partywear’ Collection

Angela Simmons Is Wearing The H*ll Out This Lace Dress From Lori Harvey’s PLT Collection

Fashion Influencer Melinda Melrose Shows Off Her Holiday Party Style With These Forever 21 Pieces was originally published on hellobeautiful.com