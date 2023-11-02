Watch: Baby Tate Unveils Striking New Visual For Her Single, “Jersey”

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Boundary-breaking rap visionary Baby Tate unveils a striking new video for her single, “Jersey.” The standout track from her new EP, Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical, centers around the universality of heartbreak. Check out the video inside.

The Justin Tranter produced track gained a lot of traction since its release. Baby Tate unveils a striking new video for “Jersey” from her new EP, Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical. As with her transformative project, the visual for “Jersey” is as inventive as it is engrossing.

“Jersey” is the latest vignette of her “musical,” addressing the universality of heartbreak before rolling the curtains back for an intimate performance. The show begins with Tate rapping out a tale of romantic disappointment: “I’m in the middle of Nеw Jersey/Cryin’ in the club/Thinkin’ about all thе ways you hurt me/You don’t give a f*ck.”

The other performers join her in a dance of sadness. With a mix of sharp choreography and Baby Tate’s own exaggerated tears and crying faces, the visual scans as a playful exercise in melodrama.

In celebration of the release, Baby Tate and friends made “Sexploration: The Mocumentary.” It is a fun and funny series to continue the clever marketing rollout for the enticing EP. Each episode features exclusive clips with cast members, dancers, and creators, who give their uncensored and unapologetic stories on what it’s like to work with the rising star. Watch more from the series here.

Baby Tate continues to push the boundaries of music by fusing pop, rap, and R&B sounds. Since the release of her 2015 debut project, ROYGBIV, which she followed with 2019’s acclaimed GIRLS, and 2021’s After the Rain, Baby Tate’s latest cements are status as one of music’s most exciting rising artists.

Be sure to stream and support Baby Tate’s latest project.

Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical Tracklist:

“Luv Everybody”

“Lollipop”

“Jersey”

“Grip”

“Wig”

Check out the new video for “Jersey” below:

Watch: Baby Tate Unveils Striking New Visual For Her Single, “Jersey” was originally published on globalgrind.com