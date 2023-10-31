The streets asked, and the biggest bosses answered. Meek Mill and Rick Ross stop tell us all about their highly anticipated collaborative album ‘Too Good To Be True‘!
The two rappers took to instagram to announce and drop the teasers for the record’s early November release.
Watch Below:
As they sit down with Incognito and DJ Misses to recall going from maneuvering the trenches to building empires, they emphasize the need for representation and relaying authentic, meaningful, and inspiring messages for the youth.
When asked what they would change about the music industry, both—unsurprisingly— spoke the need for more joint ventures and projects.
“More black and brown [people] collaborating together. We could have way more businesses, way more motion, way more everything…we could sell these liquors, energy drinks, waters ourselves because we’ve got the most influence in America, so I would say coming together,” Meek said.
Whether you’re a super Meek fan, Rozay fan, or both, there’s no doubt that a treat is coming your way.
Maybach Music is set to release the studio album ‘Too Good To Be True’ on November 10th!
The post Meek Mill and Rick Ross Talk 'Too Good To Be True' Collab Album [WATCH] | POTC appeared first on Black America Web.
