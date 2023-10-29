Ciara was spotted on Instagram over the weekend as she participated in the “Water” challenge. Of course, she looked as beautiful as ever while bumping around to the trending song.
Taking to the platform, the songstress showed off her baby bump while hitting some sleek dance moves to Tyla’s single, “Water” which has the internet in a frenzy right now. Rocking a white undershirt, a plaid skirt, and a pair of furry boots, the soon to be mother of four didn’t miss a beat and hit the choreography for the viral challenge perfectly.
“Up here tryin to move like Tyla with this bump… somebody come get my phone ” she captioned the video. Check it out below.
Ciara Does The Viral ‘Water’ Challenge On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
Jussie Smollett In Rehab Following “Extremely Difficult Past Few Years,” Rep Says
-
Richard Roundtree Passes Away, X Salutes The Legend
-
Will Smith Breaks Silence Amid Jada Pinkett Smith’s Memoir Frenzy, Cites “Emotional Blindess”
-
Jeezy Breaks His Silence Following Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Tony-Nominated Couple Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Join The RSMS [WATCH]
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add your Black-Owned Business to the List