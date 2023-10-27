To some, Chili’s and The Cheesecake Factory aren’t proper first dates, but Ciara’s ending that debate.
On Oct.25, Ciara celebrated her 38th birthday, and her husband Russell Wilson spared the usual pricey gifts of jewelry or a luxury sports car and went with something a bit more thoughtful. The Denver Bronco spoke to her through her stomach by renting out an entire Waffle House for her friends and family.
After the affair, she took to Instagram to recap the night, including her excitement when they first pulled up to the eatery.
Russ also showed his love on social media when posting to Instagram how much Ciara means to him and the exceptional mother she’s been to their kids Sienna Princess and Win Harrison and Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future.
“Happy Birthday to my Queen, @ciara . You truly are Heaven sent, the perfect mother to our children, and God’s blessing to me as we get to do life together as Husband & Wife. We are all truly BLESSED!! I’m so grateful that God put you into my life and we’ve been able to create an amazing (growing) family. God has so much in store for you this year of life and I can’t wait to see how much good will come from your presence and joy!!! I Thank Jesus for you every day! I Love You Mrs. Wilson,” he captioned a photo of the entire family hanging out at the Denver Broncos practice facility.
Russell Wilson Rents Out An Entire Waffle House For Ciara’s Epic Birthday Surprise was originally published on cassiuslife.com
