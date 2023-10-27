Russell Wilson Rents Out An Entire Waffle House For Ciara’s Epic Birthday Surprise

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

To some, Chili’s and The Cheesecake Factory aren’t proper first dates, but Ciara’s ending that debate.

On Oct.25, Ciara celebrated her 38th birthday, and her husband Russell Wilson spared the usual pricey gifts of jewelry or a luxury sports car and went with something a bit more thoughtful. The Denver Bronco spoke to her through her stomach by renting out an entire Waffle House for her friends and family.

After the affair, she took to Instagram to recap the night, including her excitement when they first pulled up to the eatery.

“Oh, my gosh,” she said. “Babe! This is like next level. This is like top, top! My honey knows how much I love Waffle House, so he rented out the whole Waffle House! And I am the happiest girl in the world.”

The clip then shows a very pregnant Ciara entering the Waffle House as her loved ones wish her a happy birthday. She showed off her order of a sandwich, hashbrowns with cheese and a side of pickles.

A pro-tip is to never judge a pregnant woman’s cravings, especially as she capped off the celebration with a mountain of donuts with candles affixed to the top.

Russ also showed his love on social media when posting to Instagram how much Ciara means to him and the exceptional mother she’s been to their kids Sienna Princess and Win Harrison and Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future.

“Happy Birthday to my Queen, @ciara . You truly are Heaven sent, the perfect mother to our children, and God’s blessing to me as we get to do life together as Husband & Wife. We are all truly BLESSED!! I’m so grateful that God put you into my life and we’ve been able to create an amazing (growing) family. God has so much in store for you this year of life and I can’t wait to see how much good will come from your presence and joy!!! I Thank Jesus for you every day! I Love You Mrs. Wilson,” he captioned a photo of the entire family hanging out at the Denver Broncos practice facility.

