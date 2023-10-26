105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Hornets season got off to a good start on Wednesday night as they defeated the division-rival Hawks 116-110 and Hornets HC Steve Clifford joined Kyle Bailey to recap the game.

Steve started by sharing his pleasure with where the group is at this early in the season from leadership and buy-in and Steve noted how early on in the huddle despite a sloppy start the team kept their heads up and it helped in the win.

When it came to rookie Brandon Miller’s debut, Coach said he doesn’t play like a rookie and has great self-confidence and he said last night was just the tip of the iceberg after a strong 4th quarter in the win over the Hawks.

Coach Clifford also got into PJ Washington having another strong season debut as well as how big the early part of the season is for the team.

Steve Clifford Recaps The Hornets Season Opening Win was originally published on wfnz.com