It’s always a great time when Kirk Franklin stops by the show! This time, we’re sharing, laughter, tears, and revelations.
Not only did Franklin drop his thirteenth studio album, but he released a documentary to supplement the music. He shares details from his own testimony to encourage others to find strength and faith in God through difficult times.
“I hope this album is a stripped-down, honest conversation about the difficulty of the life journey and how life can be messy, nuanced, and a matter of trial and error even for those who subscribe to faith. But it’s all wrapped in a bow of love, and that love doesn’t always make sense, but is always constant,” he writes in his ‘Father’s Day’ synopsis.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Franklin explains that unlike other afflictions, “matters of the heart” often go untreated—especially within the black community. Co-host Big Ray and Kirk bond over being adopted, and Ray opens up about how the film opened his eyes to his own abandonment issues.
Read: Famous Folks Who Were Adopted, Orphaned Or Have Adopted
Watch the full interview with Kirk Franklin below on Ryan Cameron Uncensored!
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Head to www.KirkFranklin.com to watch the full ‘Father’s Day’ documentary and stream to the record.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Kirk Franklin Shares Emotional “Father’s Day” Documentary; Social Media Responds
- Kirk Franklin Release New Album FATHER’S DAY
- Tammy Franklin Defends Her Husband Kirk Franklin Partying at an ATL Lounge
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
The post Sharing Laughter and Tears with Kirk Franklin | ‘Father’s Day’ Exclusive appeared first on Black America Web.
Sharing Laughter and Tears with Kirk Franklin | ‘Father’s Day’ Exclusive was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
Jussie Smollett In Rehab Following “Extremely Difficult Past Few Years,” Rep Says
-
Richard Roundtree Passes Away, X Salutes The Legend
-
Will Smith Breaks Silence Amid Jada Pinkett Smith’s Memoir Frenzy, Cites “Emotional Blindess”
-
Jeezy Breaks His Silence Following Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Ciara Dances To Her First Single ‘Goodies’ While Showing Off Her Pregnancy Glow
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Issa Rae Launches Her Own Wine Brand ‘Viarae Presseco’, Social Media Approves