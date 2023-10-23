Hot and Trending: Monique’s Marriage, Brian McKnight, and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Get the rundown on Monique explaining why she calls her husband “Daddy” and why people are saying Brian McKnight is a “bad daddy”, and more!
