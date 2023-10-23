Naomi Osaka Gets Candid About Her Insecurities With Motherhood

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Naomi Osaka is still adjusting to motherhood in the most relatable way possible.

On Sunday, October 22, the tennis star took to X (formerly Twitter) to open up about her own parenting struggles, revealing that she found herself feeling insecure as a new mom. “Something I had to conquer recently is fighting the thought that I won’t be a good mom,” she shared. “So many doubts raced through my head I had to swat them away like mosquitoes.”

The 26 year old is the new mother to a 3-month-old daughter, Shai, who she shares with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae. And while she’s seemingly navigating motherhood out of the spotlight, she publicly cited her daughter as her inspiration to address her own insecurities and feelings on the big life adjustment.

She continued, “Looking into Shai’s eyes and holding her I always think, ‘Wow this little person depends on me so much, I have to do better. It’s such a strange feeling watching your kid grow, you blink and they’re double the size in a few months.”

Osaka then told her followers that her gratefulness is what “reminds me to breathe” and to be present in the moment. She finally concluded the statement by saying, “I’m so grateful to have another year and I’m so thankful to everyone that believes in me.”

Osaka entered motherhood with the birth of her daughter this past July after first announcing her pregnancy in January. The athlete made the announcement by sharing a photo of a sonogram on Instagram along with the caption, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

We’re so proud of Naomi Osaka for opening up about her own insecurities and sharing her journey with the world!

