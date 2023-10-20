Top NeNe Leakes And Cynthia Bailey ‘RHOA’ Moments That Live Rent Free In Our Head

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey made headlines this week for announcing an end to their friendship drama. Fans of the two Atlanta glamazons have been buzzing ever since.

After running into each other at an Atlanta socialite event on October 17, the two former Bravo Peaches took to Instagram, cross-posting pictures and captions showing mutual love. The “two talls” were arm in arm and all smiles in event snaps. NeNe donned an Alexander McQueen pink two-piece skirt set, while Cynthia opted for an all-black professional look for the event.

NeNe wrote about bumping into her former castmate on Instagram. She partly captioned the photo, “Yall know I can’t hold a grudge for too long! We literally laughed our a*** off! I am talking burst out loud ghetto laughter hunni .”

Cynthia responded with a similar tone. “Always nothing but love & laughter when I see “THE ONE” @neneleakes!” Cynthia posted, “Yes, we have been through our ups and downs, but the love was always real. Life is precious and way too short.”

Why did Cynthia and NeNe end their friendship contract?

Fans have been talking about their Real Housewives of Atlanta friendship split since the two were previously on the show. NeNe also discussed her feelings toward Cynthia during an August interview with Carlos King. The 55-year-old accused her supermodel friend of helping to get her fired from the franchise. Further, Nene claimed that one of the only reasons Bravo gave Cynthia a peach was because of her former husband, Peter.

Nene shared, “I loved Cynthia like she was my sister; we had a great friendship. I miss the friendship that we have. I just know some of the things that she has done behind the scenes. As much as she was on camera saying I was trying to stop hers [bag], she was definitely trying to stop mine. She was in an alliance with housewives and behind the scenes with producers and network.”

Despite NeNe’s sentiments in this recent summer interview, it seems like the two ladies have made up. And, we are here for it!

In honor of NeNe and Cynthia’s reconciliation. we’ve compiled a list of some of the top Real Housewives of Atlanta moments featuring the fabulous duo. For some reason, we have a feeling we may be seeing NeNe and Cynthia gracing the screen together again soon.

When NeNe Shades Cynthia And Her Modeling Agency

NeNe says even though Cynthia is a good friend, she doesn’t bring a lot to the RHOA show. In the same video, she blames Cynthia for having an alliance with “the enemy” when speaking about Kenya and Kandi.

When Cynthia Bailey Has Words With Marlo Hampton Running Her Mouth

Cynthia was not taking Marlo’s defense of speaking about her relationship and actions. See what she had to say.

The Time Cynthia Played With Bedroom Kandi

We love Cynthia’s white outfit and good nature for the bachelorette party. Keep watching the video for even more captures from Bravo.

Cynthia Calls NeNe’s Wig Desperate And We Cannot Unhear It.

For weeks, rumors spread about NeNe’s comments toward Cynthia. In response, the 55-year-old had one of the best responses ever.

NeNe Explains Making Up With Cynthia In Atlanta

In an October 2023 video, NeNe shares she is in a different place than she has been before and recalls her relationship with Cynthia. While NeNe says she can get a drink with Cynthia and chill with her, they will “never be in the same place again.”

