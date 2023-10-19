Bobby Brown And Tank Join The Lineup For Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage 2024

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

For the past three decades and counting, veteran singer-songwriter Tank has rose in the ranks of R&B from being a respectable background singer for the likes of ’90s icons Ginuwine and the late Aaliyah, to making music in his own right as an in-demand solo star throughout the mid to late 2000s.

In the same fashion, albeit given an extra decade or so of experience, R&B legend Bobby Brown has always been a prominent figure in the genre, whether as part of New Edition, a GRAMMY-winning solo act or making hits alongside his ex-wife and late pop legend, Whitney Houston.

Now, both GRAMMY-nominated soul men will be blessing us with their presence and vocal prowess as the latest performers to be added on the lineup of Tom Joyner’s 2024 Fantastic Voyage Cruise!

RELATED: Book Your Cabin Now! 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Tank, who continues to perform even after partial hearing loss resulted in his 2022 retirement album, R&B Money, is still a “force of nature” to be reckoned with every time he touches the mic. With that said, we urge you book your cabins now in order to see the DMV-raised hitmaker belting out classic cuts like “Maybe I Deserve,” a signature single off his 2001 debut album, and the GRAMMY-nominated fan-favorite “Please Don’t Go” from his chart-topping third studio album, Sex, Love & Pain.

Given his newfound second act as a popular podcaster with the aptly titled R&B Money Podcast, we can almost guarantee that he’ll be bringing that same chatty energy over to the seaside. In short, this is one expedition you will not want to miss out on.

Brown, who hasn’t released new music in over a decade since his 2012 album, The Masterpiece, still keeps busy by reuniting with his New Edition brothers for a series of stellar live tours in recent years. Their latest is The Legacy Tour, which you can still get tickets to in a city near you.

Stay tuned for many more announcements within the coming months, and we’ll be sure to keep you up-to-date on future performer announcements and guest appearances. We can’t wait to see you for Tom’s annual siesta at sea!

The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruise sets sail from April 27 to May 4, 2024. Book your tickets by clicking here, and take a look below at some recent performances by both Tank and Bobby Brown so you can get an idea of the talent they’re about to bring us next year:

The post Bobby Brown And Tank Join The Lineup For Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage 2024 appeared first on Black America Web.

Bobby Brown And Tank Join The Lineup For Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage 2024 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com