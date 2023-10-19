Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on Jussie Smollet checking into rehab, why Kanye says thinks his autistic, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Jussie Smollet, Kanye, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Jussie Smollet, Kanye, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Will Smith Breaks Silence Amid Jada Pinkett Smith’s Memoir Frenzy, Cites “Emotional Blindess”
-
Jeannie Mai Says Her Daughter Helps Inspire Her Amid Pending Jeezy Divorce
-
Ciara Dances To Her First Single ‘Goodies’ While Showing Off Her Pregnancy Glow
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
-
Finding Mimi: Women Who Could Play Mariah Carey In Her TV Biopic Directed By Lee Daniels
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone