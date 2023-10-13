Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Tupac Proposed To Her While In Jail, Calls Him Her “Soulmate”

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As her Worthy book release date nears, Jada Pinkett Smith continues to pull back the curtain of her personal life.

Over the last week, she’s revealed many private details, including her oft-mentioned relationship –or lack thereof– with Tupac and that she’s been separated from Will Smith since 2016.

While on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All the Smoke podcast, Pinkett Smith spoke about the time the West Coast rapper proposed to her while he was locked up because he wanted someone to spend time with him.

“Seeing him there, the condition that he was in and having to leave him there. He was in bad shape. And so, when he asked me to get married, he was at Rikers [Island]. I knew at that time that he needed somebody to do time with him, which I was gonna do anyway,” she explained. “He didn’t have to marry me to do that. I’m here. He needed a rock. Because of our friendship and everything we had been through together, he just wanted to feel that solidified foundation.”

Pinkett Smith explains that while there was love between the two, she thinks he would have divorced her as soon as he was released from Rikers Island.

“And I think that for him, he just felt like, ‘Okay, if I can tether myself, it’ll keep me on a trajectory.’ But trust me, he would’ve divorced me as soon as he — one thing he wouldn’t want me as is a wife. I know that for a fact! But I think just being at Rikers, it just kinda shook him a little,” she said.

Pinkett Smith also told Barnes and Jackson that during the last year of his life, the two weren’t on the best terms because of an argument. When he was murdered, she realized that trivial disputes should be resolved and “don’t hold on to bullsh-t. It’s not worth it.”

Despite not having the best relationship upon his death, Pinkett Smith told Rolling Out that Tupac was her “soulmate,” according to CNN.

See how social media reacts to Jada’s latest personal admission below.

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Tupac Proposed To Her While In Jail, Calls Him Her “Soulmate” was originally published on cassiuslife.com