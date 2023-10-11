50 Cent Boldly Claims That Diddy Is Allegedly Behind Tupac’s Murder: “LOL Time To Lawyer Up”

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent is back to ruffling the feathers of his musical peers.

This time, he’s aimed at Diddy and his alleged involvement in Tupac’s murder.

50’s saying that Diddy’s the mastermind behind the crime in a recent post on Instagram. On IG, he posted the infamous picture of Suge Knight and Tupac sitting in the BMW the night he was killed in a drive-by shooting with a shocking caption.

“Damn so pac got lined by brother love. LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky,” it reads.

The Tupac accusation isn’t the first time the legendary Queens rapper made Diddy the butt of a joke.

Just recently, 50 was on stage at his Final Lap Tour to address Diddy’s legendary parties. While some are clamoring to get a coveted invite, 50 takes a new approach and reveals why he has no interest in attending.

“That’s why I don’t be going to them Puffy parties,” he said. “N-gga hug you from the front and the back at the same time? F-ck you talkin’ about? Look, if you into that, you into that, I’m fine with it. To each his own. I’m just sayin’ this ain’t my motherf-ckin’ kind of party. It’s uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls’ bathroom when sh-t like that is going on.”

50’s Diddy comments come on the heels of Keefe D’s arrest for his alleged involvement in Tupac’s murder.

Former Los Angeles police detective Greg Kading told CNN upon Keefe’s Oct. 4 arrest that the department knew of his involvement since 2009, but couldn’t act until now.

“We knew about Davis all the way back from his initial confession to law enforcement,” Kading said. “We sat him down back in 2009, and he confessed to his role in the murder along with other coconspirators. He had a proffer agreement, so we couldn’t utilize that information that he was providing against him.”

