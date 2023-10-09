Atlanta is currently the epicenter of all things new age rap, and one of the forerunners of that movement is without a doubt 21 Savage. He’s also got the Slaughter Gang coasting through Hitsville right along with him, specifically by way of his similarly-nicknamed rap associate, 21 Lil Harold.
RELATED: My First Time: Durand Bernarr Recalls Learning Work Ethic On First Tour With Earth, Wind & Fire
For this week’s segment of “My First Time,” we got a chance to speak with the latter emcee, who many are convinced is 21 Savage’s actual brother. He took us back to a memorable moment from the 2018 Billboard Awards, where he quickly learned that, well, you can’t sip lean everywhere!
Watch 21 Lil Harold explain his “lean” mistake at the 2018 BBMAs below on this week’s “My First Time”:
The post My First Time: 21 Lil Harold Learned A Lesson About Lean At The 2018 Billboard Awards appeared first on Black America Web.
My First Time: 21 Lil Harold Learned A Lesson About Lean At The 2018 Billboard Awards was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Jonathan Majors Sparks Marriage Rumors After Calling Meagan Good “The Mrs.”
-
Tight Ends: Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill Wants To Become Porn Star After Retiring, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
Finding Mimi: Women Who Could Play Mariah Carey In Her TV Biopic Directed By Lee Daniels
-
Shannon Sharpe Loses His Mind & Chugs Liquor After Brittany Renner Reveals Her Body Count, Social Media Reacts
-
Preparing for The Impacts of Idalia in the Charlotte Area
-
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report
-
[VIDEO] Tamar Braxton Talks Burglary Caught On Tape “I’m Not Safe Anywhere”
-
Red Carpet Rundown: See What Celebrities Wore To The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards