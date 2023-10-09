Lala Milan Announces She Is Pregnant After Failed Birth Control Attempts

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order to actress and comedian Lala Milan, who took to social media to announce she is pregnant with her first child.

The couple shared the happy news in a collaborative post on Instagram.

“LaLa Milan + TylerP = 3 We’re having a baby!! There’s nothing more precious than life itself, and we’re sooo excited and blessed to be bringing a little one into this world

Thanks to @essence for the beautiful write up ,” she wrote in the post.

Milan shared the news with ESSENCE, who also discussed the transition of her father and preparing for her first child.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m still in shock,” she tells ESSENCE. “I look down at my belly like, ‘That’s crazy!’”

Milan keeps her love life off of social media, but she gets candid in the interview revealing they’ve been together for a little over a year. The exciting news inspired her to become more open about her relationship.

“It’s a way of showing people I’m not hiding my love, I’m not hiding my lover or anything like that,” she says. “My page won’t necessarily become a LaLa and Tyler P page, but at the same time, my man is present, we are a family and it’s a beautiful thing. I wanted to show the display of a healthy Black family dynamic in a maternity shoot.”

The comedian also revealed she was in the process of finding the right birth control when she found out she was pregnant.

“Listen, I tried to get on birth control multiple times. Each time I went to the OBGYN they had the wrong birth control. It happened three times! And by the time they got it right, they called and said, ‘We have your birth control ready.’ I said, ‘I’m pregnant.’ They were like ‘Um, uh, uh…’ I said, ‘It’s ok. I’m excited and I’m keeping it. Thank y’all.’”

You can read the exclusive here.

Lala Milan steps out for Culture Con

Milan joked that hiding her pregnancy has been draining. Under the announcement she commented, “Thank y’all so much for the positivity!! Ya girl can officially come out of hiding cause it was getting EXHAUSTING .”

The weekend before her big announcement, the 33-year-old content creator attended Culture Con, strategically hiding her growing baby bump in a printed dress by Akira.

Now that she’s out of hiding, we can’t wait to see more images of her beautiful, brown belly.

