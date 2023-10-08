105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

For the first time in its 6-year history, a non-playoff driver has won the Roval as Road-Ace AJ Allmendinger was able to hold off championship hopeful William Byron in the final laps to earn his 3rd career win.

The win wasn’t easy for the man affectionately known to many as “The Dinger” as he was able to hold off a young Ty Gibbs, Kyle Busch who needed to win to make the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Players, as well as championship hopeful William Byron. This win will likely make Allmendinger’s future officially come to fruition for 2024 as while it has not been announced, all signs seem to be pointing to returning to Kaulig next year where he has gotten the team both of their Cup Series victories.

When it comes to the playoff field, 4 drivers hope to win it all ended this evening with Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, and Ross Chastain will have to wait until next year to compete for the cup.

Now the Round of 8 begins as the Cup Series heads to Sin City next week before the rest of the round concludes at Homestead and Martinsville. If this year’s penultimate round is anything like last year’s, then buckle up because it could be one hell of a ride.

AJ Allmendinger Crashes The Playoff Party With A Roval Win was originally published on wfnz.com