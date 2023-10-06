Listen Live
HomeArts & Entertainment

Hot and Trending: Nas, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and more!

| 10.06.23
Dismiss
1053rnb app
Hot and Trending with Alfredas

Source: Radio One / R1 Digital

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Get the rundown on the latest celebrity news including new music from Nas, Taylor Swift’s movie, Beyonce’s Renaissance release, and more!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

 

The post Hot and Trending: Nas, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and more! appeared first on Black America Web.

Hot and Trending: Nas, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and more!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close