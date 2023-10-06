Hot and Trending: Nas, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and more!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Get the rundown on the latest celebrity news including new music from Nas, Taylor Swift’s movie, Beyonce’s Renaissance release, and more!
