In today’s episode of Queen Stole My Look, Ari Fletcher and Yung Miami serve curves for the girls in a black Dion Lee set. The two vixens, who recently shared a stage on Miami’s show “Caresha Please,” brought their stylish flare to the racy look.
The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards was filmed on Tuesday, October 3, garnering the best of the best in the music industry. Among them was Fletcher, and she served in the black bustier and matching skirt, partnered with black studded knee-high Louboutin boots.
She accessorized the ensemble with diamond bracelets, a massive diamond ring, and hoop earrings.
During the second day of REVOLT World (September 23), Yung Miami hit the stage in the same outfit before interviewing Fletcher. The rapper opted for a sleek pair of silver Piferi sandals. She also accessorized with diamonds on her neck and around her wrist.
Are Yung Miami and Ari Fletcher sisters or distant cousins?
The public dubbed the ladies sisters, constantly comparing their looks. And we’re not going to lie; the two have some similarities. They’re both bosses who share an interest in fashion, entrepreneurship, and they both enjoy dating rappers. Regarding their looks, they have a similar complexion and style, making them distant cousins in our opinion.
And judging by a clip from the “Caresha Please” taping, they can be considered kissing cousins. The two shared a smooch on stage at the conclusion of the latest episode.
What do you think? Do Yung Miami and Ari Fletcher look alike to you? Sound off below!
People Think Ari Fletcher And Yung Miami Look Alike, And Their Latest Look Prove Them Right was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
