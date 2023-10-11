Listen Live
Join or Donate to the The Radio One Striders Team – 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Published on October 11, 2023

WALK 2 END ALZ 2023 sponsored by Radio One Charlotte

Source: Radio One Charlotte

Radio One Charlotte is proud to be an official Walk Media Partner for all greater Charlotte area Walk to End ALzheimer’s events. This includes support from all of our local stations: 102.5 The Block, Mix 107.9, Praise 100.9, 105.3 RnB and WBT News Talk 1110AM/99.3FM.

Carrying purple flowers in memory of the loved ones we’ve lost and walking in honor of the ones we can still help, Radio One Charlotte is a proud sponsor of the 2023 Walk 2 End Alzheimer’s campaign.  Led by team captains Ramona Holloway and Pete Kaliner, The Radio One Striders will be getting in their steps at the walks in and around the ballparks in Gastonia, Charlotte and Kannapolis this month and we hope to see you there.

To JOIN or DONATE to The Radio One Striders Team – CLICK HERE –

From our Western-Carolina chapter to every other Alzheimer’s Association chapter around the globe, the walks are full of flowers.  Each flower is carried by someone committed to ending this disease. It’s a disease that has hit our radio family hard with Ramona’s mother, Pete’s grandfather and both the mother and father-in-law of our regional vice president, Marsha Landess all losing their battles. Thanks to the mother-in-love of Kyle Bailey from WFNZ (Kyle Bailey show station link) and the father of his boss, Jeff Rickard (Charlotte Sports Today link),both understand the struggles of dementia care. Neal Sharpe, the program director of MIX 107.9, lost his grandmother and Liz Drabick from The Morning MIX with Matt Harris and Friends (link to the Morning MIX page), learned just last month that her mother, who had Alzheimer’s, had passed away.

Please help us grow a garden of support as we take steps toward new treatments and resources for patients and their families.  You can form your own team, join our Radio One Striders or make a donation 

Walks Near You

GASTONIA WALK 2 END ALZ: Oct. 14, 2023  

Schedule of Events:Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony and Walk at 10 am

Location:CaroMont Health Park | 800 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28052

Opening Ceremony MCs:

Ramona Holloway, Radio One Charlotte & The Morning MIX 107.9

Pete Kaliner, The Pete Kaliner Show, Charlotte’s News Talk 1110 WBT

Contact:

Brittany Blain | 980.498.7740 | bnblain@alz.org

To receive your t-shirt by Walk Day, fundraise or donate $100 by 9/16/23.

T-shirts will continue to be mailed out through January 2024 for anyone that fundraises or donates $100 by 12/31/23

CHARLOTTE WALK 2 END ALZ: Oct. 21, 2023

Schedule of Events:Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony at 10 am | Walk Start after the Ceremony

Location:Truist Field | 324 S Mint Street Charlotte, NC 28203

Opening Ceremony MC:

Ann Wyatt Little, Queen City News

Finish Line MC:

Ramona Holloway, Radio One Charlotte & The Morning MIX 107.9 

Contact:Emily Kelt | 980.498.7725 | emkelt@alz.org

Register & raise $100 by September 22nd to receive a T-shirt in time for Walk Day!

For more information, please click here.

Click here to Register link. Click here to Donate link.

KANNAPOLIS WALK 2 END ALZ: Oct. 28, 2023

Schedule of Events:Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony and Walk at 10 am

Location:Atrium Health Ballpark | 1 Cannon Baller Way Kannapolis, NC 28081

Opening Ceremony:

Ramona Holloway, Radio One Charlotte & The Morning MIX 107.9

Contact:Nathaniel Morefield | 336.370.5812 | nmorefield@alz.org

For more information, please click here.

Click here to registerClick here to donate.

HICKORY WALK 2 END ALZ: Oct. 28, 2023

Schedule of Events:

Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony and Walk at 10 am

Location:LP Frans Stadium | 2500 Clement Boulevard Hickory, NC 28601

Contact:Meredith Willis | 828.398.5780 | mmwillis@alz.org

For more information, please click here.

Click here to Register link. Click here to Donate link.

