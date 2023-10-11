Join or Donate to the The Radio One Striders Team – 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Radio One Charlotte is proud to be an official Walk Media Partner for all greater Charlotte area Walk to End ALzheimer’s events. This includes support from all of our local stations: 102.5 The Block, Mix 107.9, Praise 100.9, 105.3 RnB and WBT News Talk 1110AM/99.3FM.
Carrying purple flowers in memory of the loved ones we’ve lost and walking in honor of the ones we can still help, Radio One Charlotte is a proud sponsor of the 2023 Walk 2 End Alzheimer’s campaign. Led by team captains Ramona Holloway and Pete Kaliner, The Radio One Striders will be getting in their steps at the walks in and around the ballparks in Gastonia, Charlotte and Kannapolis this month and we hope to see you there.
To JOIN or DONATE to The Radio One Striders Team – CLICK HERE –
From our Western-Carolina chapter to every other Alzheimer’s Association chapter around the globe, the walks are full of flowers. Each flower is carried by someone committed to ending this disease. It’s a disease that has hit our radio family hard with Ramona’s mother, Pete’s grandfather and both the mother and father-in-law of our regional vice president, Marsha Landess all losing their battles. Thanks to the mother-in-love of Kyle Bailey from WFNZ (Kyle Bailey show station link) and the father of his boss, Jeff Rickard (Charlotte Sports Today link),both understand the struggles of dementia care. Neal Sharpe, the program director of MIX 107.9, lost his grandmother and Liz Drabick from The Morning MIX with Matt Harris and Friends (link to the Morning MIX page), learned just last month that her mother, who had Alzheimer’s, had passed away.
Please help us grow a garden of support as we take steps toward new treatments and resources for patients and their families. You can form your own team, join our Radio One Striders or make a donation
Walks Near You
GASTONIA WALK 2 END ALZ: Oct. 14, 2023
Schedule of Events:Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony and Walk at 10 am
Location:800 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28052CaroMont Health Park |
Opening Ceremony MCs:
Ramona Holloway, Radio One Charlotte & The Morning MIX 107.9
Pete Kaliner, The Pete Kaliner Show, Charlotte’s News Talk 1110 WBT
Contact:
Brittany Blain | 980.498.7740 | bnblain@alz.org
To receive your t-shirt by Walk Day, fundraise or donate $100 by 9/16/23.
T-shirts will continue to be mailed out through January 2024 for anyone that fundraises or donates $100 by 12/31/23
CHARLOTTE WALK 2 END ALZ: Oct. 21, 2023
Schedule of Events:Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony at 10 am | Walk Start after the Ceremony
Location:324 S Mint Street Charlotte, NC 28203Truist Field |
Schedule of Events:Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony at 10 am | Walk Start after the Ceremony
Opening Ceremony MC:
Ann Wyatt Little, Queen City News
Finish Line MC:
Ramona Holloway, Radio One Charlotte & The Morning MIX 107.9
Location:324 S Mint Street Charlotte, NC 28203Truist Field |
Contact:emkelt@alz.orgEmily Kelt | 980.498.7725 |
Register & raise $100 by September 22nd to receive a T-shirt in time for Walk Day!
For more information, please click here.
Click here to Register link. Click here to Donate link.
KANNAPOLIS WALK 2 END ALZ: Oct. 28, 2023
Schedule of Events:Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony and Walk at 10 am
Location:1 Cannon Baller Way Kannapolis, NC 28081Atrium Health Ballpark |
Opening Ceremony:
Ramona Holloway, Radio One Charlotte & The Morning MIX 107.9
Contact:nmorefield@alz.orgNathaniel Morefield | 336.370.5812 |
For more information, please click here.
Click here to register. Click here to donate.
HICKORY WALK 2 END ALZ: Oct. 28, 2023
Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony and Walk at 10 am
Location:2500 Clement Boulevard Hickory, NC 28601LP Frans Stadium |
Contact:mmwillis@alz.orgMeredith Willis | 828.398.5780 |
For more information, please click here.
Join or Donate to the The Radio One Striders Team – 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s was originally published on mix1079.com
-
Jonathan Majors Sparks Marriage Rumors After Calling Meagan Good “The Mrs.”
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Tight Ends: Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill Wants To Become Porn Star After Retiring, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
Finding Mimi: Women Who Could Play Mariah Carey In Her TV Biopic Directed By Lee Daniels
-
Shannon Sharpe Loses His Mind & Chugs Liquor After Brittany Renner Reveals Her Body Count, Social Media Reacts
-
10 Black Horror Movie Characters That Really Let Down The Culture
-
[VIDEO] Tamar Braxton Talks Burglary Caught On Tape “I’m Not Safe Anywhere”
-
Preparing for The Impacts of Idalia in the Charlotte Area