Join or Donate to the The Radio One Striders Team – 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Radio One Charlotte is proud to be an official Walk Media Partner for all greater Charlotte area Walk to End ALzheimer’s events. This includes support from all of our local stations: 102.5 The Block, Mix 107.9, Praise 100.9, 105.3 RnB and WBT News Talk 1110AM/99.3FM.

Carrying purple flowers in memory of the loved ones we’ve lost and walking in honor of the ones we can still help, Radio One Charlotte is a proud sponsor of the 2023 Walk 2 End Alzheimer’s campaign. Led by team captains Ramona Holloway and Pete Kaliner, The Radio One Striders will be getting in their steps at the walks in and around the ballparks in Gastonia, Charlotte and Kannapolis this month and we hope to see you there.

To JOIN or DONATE to The Radio One Striders Team – CLICK HERE –

From our Western-Carolina chapter to every other Alzheimer’s Association chapter around the globe, the walks are full of flowers. Each flower is carried by someone committed to ending this disease. It’s a disease that has hit our radio family hard with Ramona’s mother, Pete’s grandfather and both the mother and father-in-law of our regional vice president, Marsha Landess all losing their battles. Thanks to the mother-in-love of Kyle Bailey from WFNZ (Kyle Bailey show station link) and the father of his boss, Jeff Rickard (Charlotte Sports Today link),both understand the struggles of dementia care. Neal Sharpe, the program director of MIX 107.9, lost his grandmother and Liz Drabick from The Morning MIX with Matt Harris and Friends (link to the Morning MIX page), learned just last month that her mother, who had Alzheimer’s, had passed away.

Please help us grow a garden of support as we take steps toward new treatments and resources for patients and their families. You can form your own team, join our Radio One Striders or make a donation

Walks Near You

