Steve Smith Reacts To Another Panthers Loss

The Panthers are now 0-4 to start the 2023 season after many around the Carolinas had hoped this new era would be off to a better start with a new QB. Steve Smith joined Kyle Bailey to discuss the problems surrounding the Panthers and whether they could be fixed soon.

Things started with the concerns surrounding the identity of this team as he noted that this team does have an identity on defense and at QB. Still, they are making critical mistakes as the offense is “pudding along” making it difficult to win games.

Steve would later go on to evaluate the play of Bryce Young compared to the other rookie QBs, and if it might be time for Frank Reich to relinquish his play-calling duties to help improve the team.

