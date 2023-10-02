The Skylar Diggins-Smith X Puma Collection Is A Slam Dunk

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Skylar Diggins-Smith X PUMA comes together for their second collection, and it is a slam dunk. The six-time WNBA All-Star is tapping into her fashion bag with her latest edit, which she describes as “chic, comfortable, and versatile.”

If we’re going to take fashion advice from a basketball player, it should be Diggins-Smith. The 33-year-old mother of two’s statuesque frame and stunning face can easily put her on the runway. Instead, she’s making her fashion contributions with the Reflections collection, inspired by her personal metamorphosis.

Skylar Diggins-Smith X PUMA Reflections Collection

The collection took the star through an evolution. She began designing the collection and then became pregnant with her second child. “What started as my inspiration evolved as I was going through the process of (motherhood). My mentality, my mindset, just everything evolved with it,” she tells HelloBeautiful in an exclusive interview.

“From start to finish, I wanted to tell this story and all facets of myself, focusing more on the hat I wore as an athlete. But also, the other hats that I wore along the way came into play – being a mom and just who I am as a woman. And so that developed a year or so in the making. I’m very thankful to everybody on the Puma team who helped it come to fruition. We put a lot of work into this collection. I’m proud, very, very proud of the way it was executed,” she continues.

Diggins-Smith is completely hands on when it comes to this collaboration. “My first collection last year was called Desert Sky, and it got a good response. I was heavily involved in the creative process, picking out colors, textures, materials, different sayings, words, phrases, and texts. There were a lot of prototypes to get to the final version of what eventually became the final product,” she tells HB.

The collection not only reflects Skylar’s style and her evolution through motherhood, she even incorporated her favorite mantra, “Don’t Play Yourself.”

“It speaks to being your authentic, true self. You don’t have to play yourself; you don’t have to sell out. You can just be who you are. That’s been a process for me – not feeling like I have to please people or anything. Just be yourself, push yourself. Don’tplay yourself. You know, it can apply to a lot of different things. If we are talking about working out, don’t play yourself. You can push yourself to do one more rep, one more sprint, ten more seconds. Don’t give up,” she says.

And for the girlies who aren’t athletically inclined, this collection is still for you. Whether you’re running errands or what to rock the casual yet chic pieces as separates, you’ll find key pieces that speak to your soul. “This collection is for every body type. There are different ways you can dress it up. There are a lot of base layer pieces to work with that you could style whatever your style is. Whether you play sports or workout or not, or if you’re just into clothes. There is a lot of versatility in this collection,” she says.

You can shop the full collection here.

